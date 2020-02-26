Man jailed over burglary, theft

The Mponela First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a 23-year-old man to 24 months in prison for house breaking and theft.

The convict has been identified as Fadiwiki Phiri.

The court through state prosecutor, Sub-Inspector, Beston Chimbelenga, heard that on 12 January 2020, Fadiwiki broke into a house at Madisi Trading Centre and went away with HTC and itel phones, two keypads and cash, all valued at MK33,000.

Appearing before the court, Fadiwiki pleaded not guilty to the charges of house breaking and theft which contravenes section 309 (1) and 278 of the Penal Code respectively.

However, the state prosecutor urged the court to slap the convict with stiff sentence to deter would be offenders.

In giving her sentence, the First Grade Magistrate, Yohane Nkhata, concurred with the state and sentenced Fadiwiki to 24 months imprisonment with hard labour for the first count of house breaking and 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for the second count of theft. The two sentences will run concurrently.

Fadiwiki Phiri, aged 23, hails from Enock (Madisi 4) village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhadza in Dowa District.