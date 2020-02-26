DPP, UDF alliance was expected – Analyst

A political analyst says it was necessary for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to go into an alliance with the United Democratic Front (UDF).

The political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche said in an interview the two parties are responding to the new law which says the winner in the election should get 50 percent plus one vote of total votes cast.

On Tuesday, President Peter Mutharika, at an event held at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, said that the two parties have formed an alliance which is aimed at developing Malawi.

Mutharika further added that despite taking different paths, DPP and UDF holds similar values claiming they are both democratic, peaceful and development oriented parties hence joining hands.

“We share similar aspirations to improve the living standards of all Malawians in this country, we are all determined to achieve this. We’ll proceed to work as an alliance as we consider a possibility of a coalition. This alliance has been founded on our common values and our goal is to unite and develop this country,” said President Mutharika.

On his part, UDF president Atupele Muluzi said the alliance demonstrates DPPs commitment to honour the majority views of Malawians.

Reacting to the development, Mkhutche said the two parties are responding to the new law and it was expected.

“The electoral alliance will affect the fortunes of both parties in the forthcoming elections. To this extent, we only know it as an electoral alliance, but as campaign period is about to start, we will hear from DPP – UDF in how they intend to develop Malawi,” said Mkhutche.

The analyst, however, expressed doubt if Everton Chimulirenji who was vice president following the now nullified May 21 Elections, will be reappointed as Mutharika’s running mate in the 2020 fresh elections.

“Everton Chimulirenji may not be reconsidered for the running mate position. He was an unpopular choice and this time DPP will think otherwise about him as he added no value to the May 2019 race,” said Mkhutche.

Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court nullified the May 21 presidential elections and ordered that fresh elections be held in five months.

Meanwhile, Parliament has set May 19 this year as the date for the fresh presidential election and has included provisions in electoral laws for the holding for run-off elections.