Malawi teachers strike over salaries

Teachers across Malawi have downed tools, demanding their December salaries from government.

In Lilongwe, teachers stormed the District Commissioner’s (DC) office in protest over government’s decision to remove almost five thousand teachers from the payroll for not complying with the requirement to submit their national identity cards to the Ministry of Education.

In an interview, Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) Secretary General Charles Kumchenga said government has been promising the teachers that they are going to be paid but they have not received the salaries.

He added that the teachers will continue to hold vigils at the DC’s office until they get paid.

“If government fails to pay the teachers, we are going to take another action which will be a tougher one,” he explained.

In his remarks, Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) Executive Director, Benedicto Kondowe said they are concerned because government is not fulfilling its promises to the teachers.

The activist also noted that the fact that teachers have stopped teaching and are holding the vigils is depriving learners of education hence government should pay the teachers quickly so that they can resume their duties.

He said as an organization they are worried that government takes teachers for granted because every time it comes to late payment of salaries, teachers affected most.

He said CSEC is fully supporting the action that they have taken and has vowed to be with them until they get paid.

