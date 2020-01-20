Malawi to benefit from £6.5 billion UK-Africa deal

Malawi has an opportunity to benefit from a £6.5 billion (about K6.2 trillion) deal that was announced on Monday during the UK-Africa Investment Summit.

The commercial deal, which is about £6.5 billion pounds, is among British and African businesses and it is aimed at driving jobs as well as growth between the United Kingdom and Africa.

Speaking during the inauguration of the 2020 UK-Africa Investment Summit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson assured the gathering that his country has expertise and innovation in technology.

He further added that UK has also a clean growth, infrastructure and finance that can satisfy the demand of various continents all over the world for sustainable development.

Johnson further showed commitment to mobilize new, secure and substantial investment to create sustainable jobs, boost mutual prosperity, boost access to education, and improve public services as well as to give young people in Africa, an opportunity to shape their own future.

The summit is the first ever event in which governments and businesses from the UK and Africa have come together for such a big deal.

Malawi’s President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is among the 21 African countries that are attending the Summit.

Advertisements

Advertisements