TB Joshua condemns African prophets

Prophet TB Joshua has condemned, in strongest terms, fellow prophets in Africa who he says are ‘stealing’ from the poor in order to get rich.

The Nigerian televangelist claims some of Africa’s renowned prophets are only preaching in order to become rich.

Prophet T.B. Joshua, who is the founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), says it is a “curse” to collect money from the poor in the name of tithes.

T.B. Joshua says pastors should desist from collecting tithe from those who are poor and struggling to make ends meet.

Africa is home to one of the richest pastors in the world.