Nankhumwa sponsors trip to Lake Malawi for DPP women

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa on Saturday took DPP women from 25 districts to the beaches of Lake Malawi in Mangochi for a retreat.

The DPP governesses from the Southern Region’s 54 constituencies and DPP’s 25 political districts were also treated to a meal at Nkopola Lodge.

One of the women, Thyolo central district governor Elita Robert, thanked Nankhumwa for the trip saying it was her first time to walk on the beaches of Lake Malawi.

Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Agriculture and Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central, said he promised to organise a trip for the women following a meeting they had in September.

He added that the trip was a way of thanking the women for the work they do for the party and for supporting President Peter Mutharika in the May 21 Presidential Elections

“These women work really hard for the party and it was only proper that we help them take that trip so that they relax and unwind because ‘all work and no play makes Jack dull boy’,” he said.

He expressed hope that the trip had served as a morale booster for the women leaders and helped them to get to know each other better.

“The concept of ‘away days’ works wonders in improving lines of communication among people in an institution,” said Nankhumwa.