Man arrested for attacking traffic officers

Police in Blantyre have arrested a man aged 38 for manhandling traffic police officers.

The incident occurred on Saturday at police junction within Chilomoni Township in the city.

Blantyre Public Relations Officer Sub-Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi has identified the suspect as Trevor Mtepele.

Nkhwazi said the traffic Police officers were on the said date conducting routing traffic checks at police junction within Chilomoni Township.

A Mazda bongo mini bus registration number BU4645 which was heading to Blantyre City from Chilomoni was stopped and booked for a traffic offence of exceeding seating capacity (contravening the Road Service Permit) section 83 of the Road Traffic Act.

Nkhwazi noted that the driver and conductor of the minibus were very cooperative with the law enforcers but the passengers behaved differently.

“Two of the male passengers pounced on our officers, manhandled them and confiscated keys which the officers had collected from the driver as they ordered the passengers to board another bus,” he said.

After the scuffle, the two suspects escaped but Mtepele was on Sunday apprehended at Lirangwe.

Mtepele of Siyasiya village traditional authority Chigaru in Blantyre is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges of assaulting police officers whilst on duty contrary to section 256(b) of the penal code.

Meanwhile, the police are still hunting for one more suspect who is on the run for the same charge.

The law enforcers have since condemned the conduct demonstrated by passengers and have backed the officers saying they were carrying out a lawful duty aimed at safeguarding lives of people and their property on the road.

Said Nkhwazi: “The police will not tolerate any acts of lawlessness in Blantyre or the country at large, be it on the road or elsewhere.”