Wandawanda to be given UMP Fashion Icon award

UMP has selected Ben Wandawanda as UMP 2019 Fashion Icon Awardee to recognise his significant impact on the fashion and style consciousness in Malawi.

The 2019 Award ceremony will be held on 14 December at Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre.

According to a press statement released on Wednesday and signed by Co- founder for Nd’efeyo Entertainment Ken Zizwa, the choice is a result of a careful consultative process, involving several industry experts and stakeholders.

In his remarks, Wandawanda expressed gratitude over the prize saying he ralises that fashion is not universal, but rather wide and diverse.

He added that he is grateful for the recognition to the extent that if it doesn’t inspire some people to reflect on how they show up, then it provokes thought and conversation.

Quizzed on his fashion style, he said: “My fashion style is unconventional, daring and laced with some bright colors. It is also diverse and oftentimes pushes the envelope, almost invariably, I can tell a story about every outfit.”

The awardee went on to say that the country has a lot of established and upandcoming fashion designers and graphic artists converting their art into ‘fashion’ which is exciting.

Mary Chilima, wife to former Vice President Saulos Chilima, was the recipient of this presidency award last year.