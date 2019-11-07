Moyale beat Dwangwa

Moyale Barracks on Wednesday beat Dwangwa United 2-0 in a Super League game at Mzuzu Stadium.

The home side scored their first goal in the first half when Dwangwa United captain Ganizani James kicked the ball into his own net while he was trying to make a clearance.

In the second half, Lesman Singini scored another goal to make it 2-0.

Moyale have now moved from position 9 to 8 on the log table with 34 points from 23 games while Dwangwa have 23 points and are on position 12.

In an interview, Moyale assistant coach Pritchard Mwansa said they are happy to move up on the log table.

Dwangwa coach Rodwell Mbetewa said hi side played well but was frustrated by poor officiation.

“We scored a rebound but the referee said it was an offside,” he said.

This weekend there are no Tnm Super League games due to Fisd Cup quarter finals games.