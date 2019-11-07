Gulewamkulu gets 5 years for raping, abducting girl

A 22-year-old man who raped a 14-year-old girl while he was in gulewamkulu regalia in Lilongwe has been sentenced to five years in prison.

According to Lingadzi Police Station Public Relations Officer Salomy Zgambo Chibwana, the man identified as Charles Makumba raped the girl on 26th October.

On Wednesday, the Lilongwe magistrate court heard through police prosecutor sub-inspector Mercy Naeja that on 26th October Makumba was attending an initiation ceremony of Chewa dance called gulewamkulu.

At about 21:00 hours, Makumba in his regalia went to the victim’s house and knocked on the door. The girl’s parents and the victim herself came out.

Makumba then forced the victim out of the house and took her to Mwenera graveyard where he raped the girl.

The rapist only released the girl at about 06:00 hours the following day. He was later arrested and charged with defilement and abduction.

The prosecutor pleaded with court for a stiff punishment to the convict saying what he did was physical and emotional torture to the victim.

In mitigation, Makumba asked the court to be lenient saying he did not waste the courts time by pleading guilty to the charges.

First grade magistrate Diana Mangwana noted that Makumba tarnished the image of Chewa culture by putting on Nyau regalia so that he can abuse and intimidate people. She added that Makumba emotionally tortured the girl.

Mangwana then handed the rapist the lenient sentence of five years imprisonment with hard labour.

Makumba 22 hails from Piyasani village traditional authority Njewa in Lilongwe district.