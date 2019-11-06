Nyamilandu, Mkandawire to launch manifestos

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) current president Walter Nyamilandu and his former deputy Moses Mkandawire are expected to launch their manifestos ahead of the December FAM presidential elections.

Nyamilandu will unveil his manifesto towards a fifth term bid aimed at ‘Raising the Bar’ tomorrow at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre while his former deputy president is expected to launch his manifesto in Mzuzu on Saturday.

Nyamilandu said his strategy is going to transform football here in Malawi in many ways.

“We need to change the game in order to take Malawi to its desired future in football as the theme ‘Raising the Bar’ suggests. We should expect a series of reforms to transform Malawi football to another level which I hope it will better,” said Nyamilandu.

Mkandawire’s launch comes after some reports from other department of soccer that he would not contest.

According to Mkandawire, he is going to sell his manifesto to FAM affiliates by the end of the week.

“People might think that am not fit for the position because I have been quiet lately, but I can say that I am going to contest and am very ready and serious on this and I will try my best to reach out to all 36 affiliates,” Mkandawire said.

Other candidates, Balawala Vingula, James Mwenda and Alufeyo Chipanga launched their manifestos over the two last months in preparation for the December 14 polls which is expected to take place in Mangochi district.