Precious Sambani’s season over due to injury

Nyasa Big Bullets will have to make do without left back Precious Sambani for the remainder of the season after he suffered a collar bone fracture in the 4-2 shootout win over Karonga United at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.

The former Be Forward Wanderers defender, who was also coming from an injury, featured from the start, but was forced off in the second half following a clash with Karonga United defender in the penalty box.

The Flames international was assessed by Bullets’ medical team on the pitch and deemed not fit to continue.

He then travelled to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre before regrouping with the squad to celebrate their win.

And after the match, the club released a statement explaining that the defender will be out of action for eight weeks and he is likely to recover after the end of the season.

“The left wingback suffered a collar bone fracture during our FISD Challenge Cup match at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday and the injury will keep him out for a period of eight weeks,” reads the club statement.

The left wingback joined Bullets from Namiwawa FC after spending nearly two years at Wanderers on loan.

He joins John Lanjesi who was also ruled out for the rest of the season following an injury he sustained during a league match.