Mutharika urges people who lost May 21 elections to move on

President Peter Mutharika has insisted that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the May 21 presidential elections and has urged those who lost to move on.

Mutharika made the remarks at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre where he addressed ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters who welcomed him from Lilongwe.

The DPP supporters gathered at the Clock Tower in the commercial capital and escorted the President to the Palace.

Mutharika told his supporters that they have every right to celebrate the party’s victory in the May 21 elections

“DPP won the elections and we have all the reason to be celebrating and nobody should be stopping us. We won and those who lost should just swallow their pride and move on,” he said.

The president also called for unity and the need for all people to rise above their political differences.

“It’s high time we united as Malawians and I have been saying this for the last six years. Anybody wants to talk me, can come and talk to me. The offer is still there. There is nothing new,” he said.

Mutharika was declared winner in the May 21 presidential elections but Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party and Saulos Chilima of UTM who also contested in the polls are disputing the results saying there were irregularities that affected the outcome.

In his speech on Sunday, Mutharika said he won the presidency because of the immense votes he got from 53 constituencies in eastern and southern regions.

The Malawi leader then outlined government plans to construct health centers, community and constituency colleges, secondary schools and roads across the country.

President Mutharika said every community should have access to clean water, electricity, quality education and effective and efficient health services.

“We want to bring development to all parts of the country, and not only in towns. We started constructing community colleges and we have just launched project aimed at constructing secondary schools across the country. We will continue to deliver what we promised in our manifesto,” said Mutharika.