Buy a poppy if you love peace, Mutharika tells Malawians

President Peter Mutharika has urged people who love peace and wish the country peace to buy and wear a poppy.

The Malawi leader made the remarks on Thursday when he inaugurated the poppy flower week at Kamuzu Palace.

The Poppy Flower has since 1921 become a symbol of remembrance for those who died in the World War. In Malawi, the week is also used to remember the veterans who have served this country.

According to Mutharika, people should buy the flower in large numbers and proudly wear the poppy as a commemoration of peace and stability.

“As you buy this poppy flower, take it as a special symbol and in special memories. As you buy this poppy flower, remember it takes the patriotism, the integrity, the hard work and the sacrifice of our soldiers for us to have peace and stability in the country.

“I repeat— the peace and stability we enjoy in this country comes from the sacrifice, dedication and patriotism of our security forces. Let us honour them,” Mutharika said.

He added that there are many high and junior ranking officers who serve this country to ensure peace and stability.

During the ceremony, Mutharika bought a Poppy Flower at K1 million.

Proceeds collected from the poppy appeal will go towards supporting the Veterans and Ex-Service League of Malawi (VELOM), an organization that provides critical services to the retired and wounded personnel in our country.

The climax of the commemoration activities will take place on the remembrance day parade on Sunday, 10th November.