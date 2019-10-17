Angry students torch school building in Thyolo

Students at Thyolo Secondary School on Wednesday night set on fire the school’s administration block.

According Thyolo Police spokesperson Inspector Amos Tione, the students also destroyed hostels, matrons house, dining room and part of Headmasters house.

Tione said some students at the school were suspended due to disciplinary reasons ranging from use of cellphone, teasing and bullying.

Following their suspension, the students feared that their places at the school had been offered to other students.

They then resorted to violence to show their anger resulting to damage of several structures at the school.

Tione said the value of the damaged properties has not been established. He added that police have instituted investigations into the arson attack.