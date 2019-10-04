10 Tips for Teens How to Balance School and Sport 

Going through a schedule that includes sports and studying is challenge, but it’s the right thing to do at this time. You cannot give up on school. All those things you’re learning may seem irrelevant today, but they set you off to a good start in life. You’re learning about the world that you’ll contribute towards a few years from now.

You could give up on sports. It’s not mandatory in people’s lives. But it’s our passion and you can’t live without it. So you just need to keep trying to find a balance. It’s possible to be successful at both sport and study.

The professional athletes that you admire have been through the same struggle. They didn’t become who they are after they finished school. They worked hard throughout high school and college to build strength and resilience.

Create the Right Atmosphere: Trying to Find a Balance between Studying and Sports

1. Plan Your Days Diligently

You’re at school for a particular number of hours. After that, you train. Then you come home and rest. What do you do for the rest of your time?

It’s important to start using your time as productively as possible. Do not postpone homework assignments. Plan to complete big projects in small chunks and do part of the work every single day. When you’re at school and you get some free time between classes, you can do some of tomorrow’s homework. These are all small sacrifices, which help you beat procrastination.

2. Get Help with Your Studies

If you find a particular subject too hard, you can hire an online tutor to help you with it. You’ll communicate via Skype or Google Hangouts and you’ll schedule timing that works for you.

Did you know that students can buy essays, too? If there’s a major project and you don’t have time to complete it, professional researchers, writers, and editors can help you to work on it. You won’t have to skip practice to write an essay.

3. Eat Well and Stay Hydrated

Without proper nutrition, you won’t have the energy to train. You’ll also lack focus during lectures. Vitamins and minerals keep your body and mind fit. Skip the fast food and opt for tons of vegetables, fruits, and protein in your meals.

It’s hard to get all the nutrients through food alone, so consider taking dietary supplements² that meets the needs of your body.

4. Spend Your Time at School Effectively

When you’re at school, you love making jokes and laughing with your friends. That’s great! You’re a teenager and that’s what all teenagers do. However, you can do that in your free time, in between classes. While you’re at class, listen to what the teacher is saying. If you learn most of the things in class, you won’t need to spend much time studying. You’ll already have the information needed to do the homework.

You’ll be much more productive if you start paying attention during lectures.

5. Use Your Weekends Well

You have at least one day off sports, and that’s usually a Saturday or a Sunday. Use it well. Do some of the homework for the upcoming week and study a bit. If you study and work on projects regularly, the material won’t build up and you’ll have time for everything.

Stay Focused!

School is an obligation, but it shouldn’t take all your interests away. If you want to be successful at teen sport, you can do that without neglecting your responsibilities. All you need is proper planning, good nutrition to keep you energized, some tutoring and homework assistance, and a lot of focus.

If you’re determined to succeed, nothing can stop you. Maybe you’ll fail to achieve some of your goals, but your experience in sports teaches you that no matter how hard you fail, it’s possible to get back on track if you try hard enough.

BIO: Elizabeth Skinner has a hobby: time management. She hates wasting a minute of her day and she’s always trying different techniques to enhance her productivity. Through her blog posts, Elizabeth encourages everyone to be more productive.