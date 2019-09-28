Politics will not eclipse my music career – Tay Grin

Musician and budding politician Limbani Tay Grin Kalilani has vowed that his leadership engagements will not put a lid on his music career following his international recognition in political leadership.

Kalilani who has not been active in music since the build up to the 2019 Tripartite elections in which he vied for a parliamentary seat, will be honoured as the Young African Emerging political leader of the year, at London Political Summit and Awards next month. The accolade stems from his efforts in matters of sustainable development and leadership.

People have been meant to believe that awards of that nature will compel Grin to throw the mic into the trash barrel owing to his prolonged absence from the scene.

In an interview, the Nyau King as he is fondly known, said that music has always been part of him hence will be doing it alongside his leadership roles.

“I’ve raised my country`s flag through music, I have championed girl education through music, I have been a brand ambassador for several multinational companies through music and most recently delve into politics because of the platform music created for me.

“It will always be part of me and I dream of helping my nation become a giant in the global music industry. I am currently working on new material to be released soon,” he said.

The musician will get the award at the London Political summit which is scheduled for 16th and 17th October. The function will be staged at the UK Parliament.