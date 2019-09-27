Has crime infested South Africa forced Meghan Markle to leave K250m engagement ring behind?

Prevention is better than cure!

With South Africa topping the crime index chart, the Duchess of Sussex, could not risk her K256-million (US$350,000) engagement ring that experts have described as “priceless”.

Meghan Markle is on a royal tour of Africa with her husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

But since landing in Africa, the Duchess of Sussex has not been seen in public with her the stunning diamond ring.

Meghan Markle removed her £140K diamond engagement ring while visiting South African township after making the decision to keep Africa tour ‘low key’. 👀 pic.twitter.com/MUyS9CoTKX — Man’s Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) September 25, 2019

While its actual cost remains a mystery, experts estimate the one-of-a-kind ring to be worth between $150,000 and $350,000.

According to MONEY magazine, the ring features diamonds not only of substantial monetary value, but also of “invaluable sentimental value” as it is a tribute to the Duke’s mother, Princess Diana.

Two diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal collection flank the 5-carat center stone. It is for this reason that experts in the jewelry industry have billed the ring, designed by Prince Harry, as “priceless”.

South Africa is considered as paradise of crime in Africa. The crime index position it on third position in the World just behind Venezuela and Papua New Guinea.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their first overseas Royal Tour as a family on Monday, taking five-month-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to Africa.

The ten-day tour sees the Duke, Duchess and baby Archie visit South Africa, in a programme designed to cover their favourite charitable causes and boost Britain’s relationships abroad as the country rumbles in Brexit chaos.

The Duke will travel alone from Africa’s most crime-infested nation to Malawi on Sunday where he expected to meet with President Peter Mutharika who returns home from UNGA on Saturday.