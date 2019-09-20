Bushiri on the ‘run’

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is on the ‘run’ to Botswana, the country that had previously banned him for money laundering, for an electrifying weekend conference.

According to a statement issued by the Church, the controversial Prophet will be in Botswana in spirit to be with his spiritual children for the Next Level Conference that will run from today until Sunday the 22nd of September, 2019.

Major 1, as Bushiri is fondly called, will not grace the event in person but he will be with the Church in spirit and prayer.

Prophet Bushiri who is currently fighting money laundering and fraud charges in South Africa together with his wife is conspicuously missing on the list of high level delegates travelling to Boswana.

Despite being on bail, Bushiri’s travelling documents were seized by the South African government following his arrest which was effected early this year after years of investigation by the Hawks, South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

“Their bail conditions included a stipulation that they remain in Gauteng. Magistrate Mark van Wyk ordered their travel documents remain in the State’s possession” reads a report by News24.

The Malawian born prophet is required to seek written permission from the HAWKS before he can travel, explaining why Bushiri, despite Botswana lifting his persona non grata status, did not make plans to attend the event.

He is yet to have his maiden flight out of South Africa since his arrest in February this year.

However, the line up for the conference features other ECG heavyweights such as the melodic pastor who is also ECG’s queen of gospel music, Melody Dzingai.

Other Major1 records music gurus will also grace the event that promises to be electrifying with a hailstorm of miracles and breakthroughs.

The conference will be held at the ECG’s new premises in Botswana at Gaborone West Industrial.