Hospital administrator suspended for transporting cabbage using ambulance

A hospital administrator for Mangochi District Hospital has been suspended for transporting cabbage from Ntcheu to Mangochi using an ambulance.

The Mangochi District Council has suspended the administrator John Phiri with pay after residents on Monday caught him using the ambulance to transport the vegetables.

Banda’s suspension is with effect from 18th September, 2019 until further.

Principal Administrative Officer at Mangochi District Council Dominic Mwandira said in the suspension letter that Banda used the ambulance for personal issues without the knowledge of the council’s director of health and social welfare services.

“I find this a significant case as your conduct has put Mangochi District Council in disrepute,” Mwandira said.

According to Mwandira, Banda flouted procedures by failing to protect government property and using it in a careless manner.

Meanwhile, the council has started investigating the issue.