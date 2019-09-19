MDF Soldiers disperse Mzuzu protesters

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers this morning dispersed people who assembled at Katoto Ground in Mzuzu for anti-Jane Ansah protests.

The group was planning to resume demonstrations despite organizers of the protests – the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) – announcing that the protests will not be conducted today and Friday.

The protesters placed stones and burnt wood on the M1 road. They also pelted stones at a police vehicle before being chased away by MDF soldiers.

HRDC which organizes the protests earlier announced that the demonstrations will be held from Wednesday to Friday this week.

However, following yesterday’s protests in Mzuzu, Karonga, Blantyre and Lilongwe, HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo called off the Thursday and Friday demonstrations.

In a recorded message on Wednesday, Mtambo said the HRDC will on Friday go to the Supreme Court of Appeal to present resolutions on conducting peaceful demonstrations which the grouping made together with the Attorney General’s office.

Mtambo, however, said the vigils will continue to be held in Karonga.

The HRDC chaiperson also hailed Malawians for filling the streets on Wednesday as they continue to demand the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah. Mtambo said the group will not stop conducting demonstrations until Ansah resigns.