Four nabbed over ivory

Police at Liwonde in Machinga have arrested four people for being found with three pieces of ivory.

The suspects have been identified as Vincent Mwathaya aged 38, Ibrahim Daudi Nyenjje, 40, Ayami Wiales Meya, 37 and Moses Alli aged 43.

On 13th September, Liwonde Police receive a tip from a well-wisher that the first suspect Mwathaya was possessing the Ivory.

Acting upon the information, Police officers and an official from wildlife made a follow up which resulted to the arrest of Mwathaya at Liwonde Highway School along Liwonde – Mangochi road and he was found with three Ivory weighing 6 kilograms.

And upon interviewing him, he revealed that he took the Ivory from Nyenjje and Meya. This led to their arrest in Mangochi and they further mentioned the fourth suspect Ali as the owner of the Ivory. Ali admitted saying he took the pieces from Mozambique.

Meanwhile, investigations into the matter are still going on to arrest the other suspects.

The suspects will answer the charge of Dealing in Government trophies which is contrary to section 91(1) as read with section 110 of National park and wildlife Act.

Vincent Mwathaya comes from Bandawe village, Traditional Authority Amidu in Balaka; Ibrahim Nyenje is from Kalonga Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi; Ayami Meya is from Mkawa village, Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba district; and Moses Alli comes from Matungwi village, Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi district.

Story by Moses kamwendo Machinga