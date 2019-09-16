I never betrayed my nation in Angola – Hellings Mwakasungula

Former Moroka Swallows, Silver Striker and Flames international Hellings Mwakasungula has denied involvement in match fixing during the 2010 African Cup of Nations which was staged in Angola.

Mwakasungula and other senior players are on record to has fixed games at the tournament in exchange for money. The illegal move attracted a lifetime ban for Mwakasungula in all football activities, by the world soccer administrative body FIFA.

As quoted in the weekend nation newspaper of 14th September 2019, the former Flames expressed his innocence on the matter. He also vowed to continue pursuing the appeal since football is his life.

“I never betrayed my country in Angola. I would love if this nation watched the videos of all our games. I just don’t know how one can sell a game,” He said

The former midfield maestro and company are accused of selling games against Angola and Mali at the tournament. The Flames lost the two games which led to their premature exit from the continental soccer contest, after a bright start which saw them shock Algeria by 3 goals to nil.

Contrary to Mwakasungula’s claims that he is innocent, former Flames coach Kinnah Phiri who was in charge that time suspected his charges of match fixing. In previous interviews with the media, Kinnah cited the Mali game in which the team conceded two quick goals as an example of assignments which raise questions.

The nation is eager to know the other players who were Hellings’ accomplices in match fixing. However, this will have to wait until investigations are concluded.