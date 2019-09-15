Moyale, Savenda Chitipa share points

Moyale Barracks on Sunday played a goalless draw against Savenda Chitipa United in the Tnm Super League.

Visitors Savenda Chitipa dominated the entire first half but failed to create clear cut chances.

The highlight of the second half came in the 76th minute, when Moyale Chisomo Magombo fouled Christopher Mtambo which forced Stefano Gomani to show him a second yellow card.

Moyale Team manager Victor Phiri was also sent to the stands a few minutes later.

At the end, the two sides could not be separated as they drew 0-0.

Coach for Moyale Collins Nkuna told reporters in a post-match interview that it wasn’t their day.

“We didn’t play our usual game, my players failed to utilise some chances,” said Nkuna.

On the two red cards, Nkuna said the referees saw it right to give cards to the two.

Savenda Chitipa coach Alex Ngwira welcomed the point saying it could have been worse.

Following the game, Moyale have 25 points and are on position 8 while Savenda Chitipa are on position 11 with 20 points in the 16 team Tnm Super League.