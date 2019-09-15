Walter Nyamilandu Football Academy launched

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu on Saturday, launched his football academy at Chiwembe’s Mpira Village Stadium.

The ceremony was witnessed by Super League of Malawi (Sulom) President Tiya Somba Banda, former Flames legend and head coach Kinnah Phiri, Blantyre City Mayor His Worship Wild Ndipo, Nyamilandu’s family, the FA’s General Secretary Gift Gunda as well as players Yamikani Chester and Mike Mkwate.

And speaking to the media after the launch, Nyamilandu said he would use his position as a FIFA Council member to ensure that products of the academy go overseas to play professional football.

He said the decision to establish the academy was his way of giving back to the community.

“The community made me who I am today so I decided to establish this academy to give back to them.

“The whole essence of setting up the academy is to give an opportunity to the exciting talent we have in Malawi for it to grow to its fullest potential because we have the talent but it doesn’t blossom because they lose interest or they are never taken in the right direction,” he said.

Nyamilandu said the academy will focus on three main pillars.

“The academy will focus on football excellence because we want to play football Barcelona way, we will also focus on vocational training to prepare them for the future and we will be training them in ICT, English, French and spiritual teachings because everything comes from God,” he continued.

The FA President then went further to reveal that the academy will be using his personal money until he is able to find some partners.

In his remarks, Ndipo said his administration will support the initiative and has since offered the academy an opportunity land to build facilities.

Currently, the academy has recruited under 15 players on non-residential basis and they will be training at Limbe Country Club.