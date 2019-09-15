Thugs torch Tobacco Commission vehicle

A vehicle belonging to the Tobacco Commission has been set on fire in the wee hours of today at the commission’s offices in Lilongwe.

TC Chief Executive Officer, Kaisi Sadala has confirmed the incident. He suspected that the people behind the act wanted to petrol bomb the office building.

“It seems the target was the office complex as the people have left a jerican on the scene,” Sadala said.

The reason behind the bombing of the Toyota Hilux Raider registration number 18 SC 40 is yet to be established.

On Saturday, tobacco farmers stormed the commission’s offices to express their dissatisfaction over the sales of extra-quota tobacco sales.

The commission had earlier announced that it would deduct 75 percent from the sales of extra-quota tobacco but the decision was later reversed.