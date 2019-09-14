I do not regret joining politics – Usi

UTM Vice President Michael Usi has no regrets about joining politics saying he has realized how some politicians view the country’s challenges and what they think are solutions.

Usi, a comedian widely known for his role as Manganya in a television series, joined politics last year after leaving the Adventist Development Relief Agency (Adra) where he worked as its country director.

He was UTM leader Saulos Chilima’s running mate in the May 21 presidential elections where the former Malawi Vice President came third. Usi also lost parliamentary elections in Mulanje Central Constituency.

He told the local media he is grateful to God and delighted to have joined politics.

According to Usi, he has observed that some people in politics want to be praised and view criticism as disrespect.

“We need a government where no individual is above the law, what is illegal is illegal, what is unethical is unethical—whether one is politically correct or incorrect,” he said.

He also called for more civic education on the concept of governance saying the the level at which Malawians understand the issue leaves a lot to be desired.