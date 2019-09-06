Third UTM witness cross-examined

Lawyers for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and President Peter Mutharika today cross-examined third UTM witness Darlington Ndasauka.

Ndasauka was UTM team leader for monitors at the main tally centre at COMESA Hall in Blantyre during the May 21 elections.

Counsel for MEC, Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale, was the first to cross-examine Ndasauka.

Yesterday, UTM lawyers argued that MEC lawyers will not ask Ndasauka questions since they did not file a notice expressing intention to do so but Kaphale was allowed to cross-examine the witness today after UTM and MEC lawyers struck an out of court agreement.

After Kaphale finished, Mutharika’s lawyer Frank Mbeta started questioning Ndasauka based on the sworn statements the witness presented to the court.

During the process, Mbeta questioned Ndasauka on his claims that figures on tally sheets were tampered with, that there was a deliberate manipulation of results and that the manipulation was done to favour Mutharika.

Mbeta said he will finish cross-examining the third witness on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court has adjourned proceedings to Monday morning.

UTM president Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera are challenging the results of the May 21 elections saying the outcome was marred by irregularities.