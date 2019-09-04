Queens on position 7 in latest rankings

Following a busy period of international netball, the International Netball Association (INF) World Rankings sees another change in the top three while Malawi have moved up two places.

The latest Rankings reflect the games played up to the 21st of July 2019, which included the Netball World Cup, Liverpool 2019, the Pacific Games, Samoa 2019 and the matches Wales hosted at the beginning of July.

The Silver Ferns’ first gold medal at the Netball World Cup since 2003 gave them a much-needed boost back into the top three, placing them in at 2nd. Australia remains in 1st and England in 3rd whilst Jamaica moves down to 4th.

South Africa and Uganda maintain their 5th and 6th place and Malawi moves up two places to 7th pushing Scotland and Northern Ireland down one. Wales played several games in July enabling them to enter the top ten with Trinidad & Tobago moving out and down to 11th.

As a result of winning the netball title at the Pacific Games, the Cook Islands rise four places to enter the top 12. However, Netball World Cup teams Barbados and Samoa move down two and Zimbabwe moves down one to 14th.

Fiji and Sri Lanka remain at 17th and 18th place and Singapore move down two to 29th. Tonga re-enter the World Rankings in 19th place and as a result 43 teams now have an INF World Ranking.

Meanwhile, Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has announced that the Queens will have a new technical panel before the end of the year. The development will see the current coach Griffin Saenda being given an advisory role.