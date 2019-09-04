Kananji joins Civil Sporting Club on a three-year deal

Days after quitting as Masters Security FC assistant coach, Eliya Kananji has joined Civil Sporting Club on a three-year deal to deputize Franco Ndawa.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets replaces Oscar Kaunda who left the club two months ago to join Be Forward Wanderers.

“Civil Sporting Club would like to announce the appointment of the team’s new assistant coach Elia Kananji who has joined the club on a three-year contract.

“Kananji, who was recently with Masters Security FC, replaces Oscar Kaunda who left the club early into the first round of the TNM Super League,” reads the club’s statement.

Kananji, who won the league with Bullets, Carlsberg Cup with Masters Security, Wanderers and Bullets, wasted no time as he was part of the team’s Tuesday training session at Civo Stadium.

Kananji’s departure from Masters Security means the club has lost both coaches, as head coach Abbas Makawa was the first one to quit after he was roped in to replace Lovermore Fazili at Silver Strikers FC.