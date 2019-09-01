Devotion: Beware of the crowds

Acts 14:11-13 “Now when the people saw what Paul had done, they raised their voices, saying in the Lycaonian language, “The gods have come down to us in the likeness of men!” And Barnabas they called Zeus, and Paul, Hermes, because he was the chief speaker.

Then the priest of Zeus, whose temple was in front of their city, brought oxen and garlands to the gates, intending to sacrifice with the multitudes.”

When Paul had performed a miracle, he and Barnabas became celebrities in the city and they drew multitudes to themselves. The people even organized some sacrifices to be done to them because the city believed that the gods had appeared as men. The whole city was filled with celebrations, celebrating them. However this did not last long. Look at the scripture below: Acts 14:19 “Then Jews from Antioch and Iconium came there; and having persuaded the multitudes, they stoned Paul and dragged him out of the city, supposing him to be dead.”

The same multitudes that were celebrating Paul and Barnabas turned back against them and stoned Paul and they only left him when they were convinced that he was dead. Same hands that were clapped for the miracle, were now used to carry stones to kill Paul. Same mouths which used to praise Paul were now cursing him. That’s how multitudes behave. Beware of them.

Don’t do anything to please multitudes. Multitudes can be swayed in any direction and cannot be trusted. When Israel was coming out of Egypt, there were some people referred to as mixed multitudes that went along with them. These mixed multitudes (Non-Israelites) were rejoicing as they went out of slavery. Exodus 12:37 “Then the children of Israel journeyed from Rameses to Succoth, about six hundred thousand men on foot, besides children. A mixed multitude went up with them also, and flocks and herds—a great deal of livestock.”

Not long after they had gone out, the mixed multitudes stated bothering Moses and rebelled against him. Numbers 11:4 “Now the mixed multitude who were among them yielded to intense craving; so the children of Israel also wept again and said: “Who will give us meat to eat? We remember the fish which we ate freely in Egypt, the cucumbers, the melons, the leeks, the onions, and the garlic; but now our whole being is dried up; there is nothing at all except this manna before our eyes!”

Don’t make any decisions based on multitudes. Don’t trust the opinion of multitudes. Be led by the Spirit (Romans 8:14). One thing that is common with multitudes is that they easily change their mind.

Confession

I am led by the Spirit of God. All my decisions are based on the leading of the Spirit. I refuse to be led by the opinions of mixed multitudes that can change their minds now and again. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Contact us now and we want to hear from you. Give your testimony or prayer points

+265 888 326 247 +265 99 753 8098