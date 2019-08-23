Protests at borders will be met with force – Govt

Government says plans to disrupt borders and airports are an act of aggression aimed at undermining the state and has warned Malawians that protests at the borders will be met with force.

Minister of Information Mark Botomani said this in a statement on Thursday.

On Wednesday, President Peter Mutharika ordered the Malawi Defence Force to use necessary force to stop demonstrations organised by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

Botomani in his statement defended Mutharika’s directive saying previous demonstrations organised by the HRDC have been characterised with violence.

He noted that the right to demonstrate is not a supreme right and government will not allow national security to be breached and the rights of those not taking part in the demonstrations subverted.

“Plans to disrupt borders and airports are not in the spirit of peaceful demonstrations. Clearly, they are an act of aggression with the aim of undermining the State and threatening national security.

“To the organisers, the warning still stands that the demonstrations should be called off unconditionally. Any attempt to proceed with them will be met with force and never say you were not warned,” he said.

The minister assured the general public and the international community that measures have been put in place to ensure that Malawi’s airports and borders continue to operate normally during the period of the planned demonstrations.

The post-election demonstrations are aimed at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah to resign for mishandling the May 21 presidential elections.