Viceroy back with new song One Time

Malawian rapper, Viceroy is now back with a new single titled One Time.

Famously known for his single “Demeti”, which sparked waves across Malawi and brought a new slang to the urban industry, the rapper went silent after a mid-hiatus, while he had been focused on studies.

His last song was “Oh NoNo” featuring Blakjak back in 2017.

Real name, Omega Sambakunsi, the rapper has also been known for his well delivery of lyrical skills, rapping in English and vernacular. Some of his songs include, “Firiri”, “Cool Dat” “Faya” and “Gwengwe” just to name a few.

The music video itself features a vintage age colour scheme and was shot and directed by Blantyre based director and photographer Ubwino.