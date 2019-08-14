Attorney General complains over murmuring

… Election case hearing to resume Friday

Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale today complained over murmuring by the members of the public in court prompting the Constitutional Court to warn that it will kick out anyone found disrupting proceedings.

During court proceedings for the presidential election case today, the Attorney General continued to cross-examine UTM leader Saulos Chilima who is challenging the results of the May 21 elections.

At the end of proceedings, Kaphale said members of the public who were murmuring during cross-examinations were disrupting him.

He noted that the judges warned the public yesterday and repeated the same today but there was no change.

Kaphale’s complaint prompted the court to warn that anyone found murmuring or not following courtroom decorum will be kicked out during future sessions.

Meanwhile, the court has said it will not sit tomorrow because the Supreme Court of Appeal will be hearing a case in which the Attorney General is appealing the Constitutional Court’s ruling that the Malawi election case should continue.

The AG wants the court to dismiss the case in which Dr. Lazarus Chakwera (MCP) and Chilima (UTM) are challenging the presidential election results.

Hearing for the presidential election case started on Thursday last week but could be discontinued if Kaphale’s appeal at the Supreme Court is successful.