Major Son: Nyau King visits Bushiri

Malawi’s multi-award winning musician Tay Grin on Sunday attended prayers at Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church in South Africa.

The musician, also known as Nyau King, said his presence at the ECG was in the faith of praying for Malawi’s peace amidst political tension.

Tay whose real name is Limbani Kalilani, raised questions when he was captured on camera in the middle of the service. Since the church is owned by Prophet Bushiri who is also a successful businessperson, Malawians owed his trip to business motives.

It was only a matter of hours before the Nyau King came clean on his surprising attendance at ECG. While others defended him arguing he has a right to congregate at a church of his choice, some Malawians believe he is in for profits.

Kalilani has been in South Africa for months. He left soon after election results, which didn’t favour him, came out. He was contesting for a Lilongwe central parliamentary seat on the ruling DPP ticket. While in South Africa, he has been hinting about getting back to studio.

After the election results were announced, the political environment in the country went from peaceful to hostile.

The losing parties continue to challenge the results both in the streets and court. Others have got hurt and property has been damaged among other negative effects. This, justifies Tay Grin’s efforts to pray for peace.

No matter how good and innocent Grin’s prayers for peace sounds, some quarters believe he should have consulted his cousin Pastor David Kalilani who claims Bushiri is a fake prophet.