Two sisters die of suspected food poisoning

Two girls aged 16 and three died of suspected food poisoning on Saturday night in Ntcheu.

After spending rest of the day having fun with friends, the sisters had their dinner with other family members before going separate ways to spend the rest of the night.

In the middle of the night, the three year old complained of stomach pains.

Her condition deteriorated which forced their father to take her to Matanda Health Centre for medical attention.

Unfortunately, the girl was pronounced dead upon arrival at the said health facility.

After some hours, whilst at the health facility, a phone call was received. The father was left heartbroken to hear from home that the 16-year-old was unconscious.

Efforts to at least save this soul, by rushing her to the same nearest health facility, proved futile as well.

She was pronounced dead before medical personnel could administer any medication.

Bodies of the two girls were taken to Ntcheu District Hospital for postmortem process.

Meanwhile, samples taken from the two departed souls have been taken for analysis at the Central Laboratory in Lilongwe.

Both victims hailed from Jumbe village, Traditional Authority Phambala in the district.