Malawians weigh in on Chilima’s performance in court

Malawians have weighed in on UTM leader Saulos Chilima’s performance in court when he was cross-examined by the Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale in the presidential election case.

On Thursday and Friday, Kaphale grilled Chilima on roles of monitors in the polls, use of tippex to alter results, evidence of bribing polling staff and tampering with tally sheets, among others.

At one point, Kaphale asked Chilima if he would produce tally sheets that were tampered with to manipulate results as claimed in Chilima’s affidavit. The UTM leader said: “Personally I wouldn’t.”

He also said tippex was not used to alter results but to correct errors.

Some Malawians said Chilima came across as underprepared and could not adequately respond to questions posed to him.

They also noted that the former vice president answered in affirmative to Kaphale’s questions, some of which contained claims that the elections were not affected by irregularities.

“One doesn’t need to be a lawyer to understand that the two day cross examination of Chilima by AG has made the UTM leader invalidate the narrative that tippex was used to rig elections,” wrote Mac Tembo on Facebook.

Another Malawian wrote: “Chilima deserves such types of questions and the way he got answers shows how hungry he is with leadership without quantifying what he really sued for. Just imagine he agreed that the figures were correct though tippex were used but he is against the process.”

Meanwhile, the hearing continues today when Kaphale will continue crops-examining Chilima.

The UTM leader and Malawi Congress Party President Lazarus Chakwera are challenging the outcome of the May 21 in which President Peter Mutharika was declared winner. Mutharika and MEC are respondents in the case.