Two arrested for throwing leftover food at police officer

Police in Dowa have arrested two men suspected of throwing leftovers of meat and rice at a female police officer.

The incident occurred on 9th August, 2019 at about 12:00 hrs at the Dowa boma.

Police have identified the two as Chisomo Chibwe aged 30 and Victor Chiseke aged 23.

According to Dowa police station publicist Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda, the incident was reported to police by Sergeant Alinet Mgowa of Dowa police station.

Kaponda said the Mgowa was coming from office going to her house for lunch while in uniform.

As she was passing by, the two suspects who ply their business of chicken selling at Dowa boma threw leftovers of meat and rice at the female police officer.

The suspects said they wanted the Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Jane Ansah to resign or else they will continue doing the same to every police officer passing by the place.

Police have charged the two for the offence of conduct likely to cause breach of peace and they will appear in court soon after investigations are over.

Chibwe hails from Mpatsankhuli village, T/A Kabudula, Lilongwe while Victor Chiseke hails from Kantayeni village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa district.

Story by Vincent Gunde