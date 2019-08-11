MHRC commends HRDC for suspending demos

The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has commended the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) for suspending post-election demonstrations in order to allow Malawians follow the presidential election case.

In a press statement dated 7th August, 2019, signed by its Executive Secretary David Nungu, the MHRC appealed to other stakeholders to take advantage of this break to consolidate peace.

The Commission said it was taking progressive steps to have dialogue on peace and respect for human rights with various stakeholders in the country.

According to the MHRC, it will soon be convening a national stakeholders’ conference on peace where Malawians will be expected to constructively debate on issues that affect them.

The HRDC has been organising demonstrations demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah accusing her of mishandling the 2019 elections.

Post-election demonstrations held last week saw protesters looting, carrying out arson attacks and harassing police officers in Lilongwe.

Malawi Congress Party and UTM leaders and their supporters have been joining the protests.

The two parties are also challenging the outcome of the May 21 presidential election in court.

A five-judge panel of the Constitutional Court started hearing the case last week.

Story Vincent Gunde