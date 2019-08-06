Protesters torch police armoured vehicle, officer’s house

Post-election protesters in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe have set on fire a police armoured vehicle and a police officer’s house.

Demonstrators also grabbed teargas launchers from officers.

The protesters in the morning gathered around Simama Hotel in the city as they prepared to march to Capital Hill.

However, law enforcers attempted to disperse the protesters by firing teargas, igniting running battles between the angry demonstrators and the police.

The police’s action against the demonstrators was done in the belief that the protests were illegal since organisers, Human Rights Defenders Coalition, did not get permission to hold protests today and tomorrow.

Government also applied for an injunction asking the court to ban protests but the High Court this morning dismissed the application.

Similar post-election demonstrations are being conducted in Mzuzu and Blantyre.

In Lilongwe, protesters are expected to march to Capital Hill.

Protesters have been filling the streets since the elections demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah accusing her of mismanaging the May 21 elections.