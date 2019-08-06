MACRA bans live coverage of demos

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has told radio and TV stations to stop live coverage of events.

The regulatory body says the ban is in line with the Communications (Broadcasting) Regulations 2019 which came into effect in June this year.

“Regulation 301 (1) of the Regulations provides that no broadcaster shall conduct a live broadcast without the aid of a delay machine. Pursuant to this provision you are hereby prohibited from carrying out any live broadcast until you are in compliance with this provision. This directive is with immediate effect,” MACRA Director General Godfrey Itaye said in a statement today.

MACRA announced the ban while radio and TV stations were covering post-election demonstrations conducted today across the country.

Demonstrators filled the streets in the country’s major cities demanding the resignation Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah who is accused of mismanaging the May 21 elections.