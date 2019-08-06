Court snubs AG on demos

The High Court in Lilongwe has dismissed an application by Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale who wanted post-election demonstrations banned due to violence.

The AG asked the court to stop protests organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) saying people’s rights to own property and do economic activities were being affected.

In his ruling delivered this morning, Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda said the court has always ruled in favour of protecting the right to demonstrate hence he also went by the current legal position.

“In view of the foregoing and by reason thereof, the application by the claimant is dismissed with costs,” Kenyatta said.

The ruling means the HRDC will go ahead with demonstrations scheduled for today and tomorrow across the country.

Protesters have been filling the streets since the elections demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah accusing her of mismanaging the May 21 elections.

However, previous protests have been marred by violence with protesters burning government buildings and looting shops.

The violence forced the AG to seek an injunction with the aim of banning the protests.