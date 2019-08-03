Major signing! Bushiri signs for English league team, Blackpool

Blackpool Football Club has made a major season-long signing that could help the League One side secure a miracle promotion.

The Tangerines have signed defender Rocky Bushiri on a season-long loan from Norwich City.

The 19-year-old Belgium defender moved to Carrow Road from Belgian First Division A side K.V. Oostende. He joined the Canaries on a four-year contract in July.

“I’m happy to be here because it’s a club with ambitions to grow with a new manager. I’ve never played in England and I want to get experience by coming here on loan. I’ve been training for five weeks with Norwich and I feel ready to play.” he told the club website.

He could make his debut for the Seasiders in Saturday’s League One opener against Bristol Rovers.

The team’s manager, Simon Grayson, described Bushiri as “a strong, athletic defender” who will ill strengthen competition in the defensive line.