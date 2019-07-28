Farmers World employees in for stealing fertiliser

Police in Dowa have arrested three Farmers World employees for stealing fertiliser, other items and cash valued at K1.3 million.

The theft by servants occurred during the months of April and July this year at Farmers World, Dowa branch.

According to Dowa police station publicist Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda, the theft was reported to police by Edward Chimwanga who is an Internal Auditor at Farmers World headquarters in Lilongwe.

Kaponda said Robin Phiri (branch manager), Chikumbutso Chazika and Petrol Kampheta were arrested but no recovery was made.

He said the internal auditor during the months of April, 2019 embarked on a regional exercise to all Farmers World shops checking all fertiliser stocks.

All bags which were found underweight were refilled and rebagged ready for sale.

On 24th July, this year, he visited Dowa branch where he found that the same bags were tampered with and were weighing less than 50kgs.

The total value of Urea and NPK that was missing is K424,245, for other stocks it is K587,200, while hard cash unaccounted for is K291,239 with the total value coming to K1,302,684.

Meanwhile, police investigations are still in progress.

Robin Phiri hails from Berewu village, T/A Lundu, Chikwawa, Chikumbutso Chazika comes Mc Henry village, T/A Santhe in Kasungu while Petrol Kampheta hails from Chisuzi village, T/A Mkukula in Dowa district.