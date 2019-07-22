I am not campaigning – Chilima

Leader UTM Saulos Chilima says the political rallies he has been conducting across the country after the elections are not campaign events.

Chilima’s sentiments follow criticism by the Malawi Law Society (MLS) that political parties are using Thank You rallies as a means of reminding the public about political party manifestos the way it is done during the campaign period. The society reminded political parties that campaign is done two months before polling day.

Responding to the criticism at a rally in Ntcheu district on Sunday, Chilima said he wants to stay close to the people of Malawi by holding rallies across the country.

“Some are saying this is campaign, sorry this not campaign but I am just reminding people what I promised,” said Chilima.

During the rally, Chilima reminded his supporters of his party’s promises to introduce mega farms, create jobs and economically transform the country.

He assured the UTM members that the party will one day be in government and fulfil the promises saying funds for all projects are already there and what is needed is to first end corruption.

“Today people are buying one bag of fertilizer at K30,000. Sorry, if I were the president of this country that amount would have been for six bags,” he said.

The former vice president came third in the disputed May 21 presidential elections and his party won four parliamentary seats.

However, the party joined the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in challenging the results of the presidential elections.