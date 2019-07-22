Moyale fire coach Kamanga

Super League side Moyale Barrack have fired coach Charles Kamanga due to poor results.

Kamanga was informed about the decision on Monday last week. The club has replaced Kamanga with former Red Lions and Fish Eagles coach Collins Nkuna.

In an interview, Moyale Barracks General Secretary Lt Gerald Kanje said Kamanga has been given a new role.

“He hasn’t been fired, he has been attached to other duties and Collins Nkuna has replaced him.

“As you know Nkuna is not a new name as he coached Moyale in the past. This doesn’t mean Charles Kamanga failed but as I said he has been assigned other duties,” said Kanje.

When contacted, Kamanga refused to comment about the issue but confirmed that he is not part of the team.

“Use proper channel to find out about this. For me I cannot comment anything but I am now not part of the team,” said Kamanga.

This is not the first time for Nkuna to take the coaching job at Moyale as he also did the same in years ago and was sacked due to poor results of the team.