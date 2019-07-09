T.B. Joshua accused of raping young girls

…girls as young as 8 alleged to have been raped

Prophet T.B. Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), has been accused of raping young girls and other church members.

Mr Joshua was accused by Bisola Johnson of molestation and rape of church members, including herself. Ms Johnson, an author, said Mr Joshua held her captive for about 14 years.

She also alleged that children as young as 8 years old have been molested and raped inside Prophet T.B. Joshua’s church, SCOAN.

According to published reports in Nigeria, Johnson made the allegations on June 30 when she took part in a demonstration against Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth Zion Assembly (COZA) in Lagos. Mr Fatoyinbo had been accused of rape by Busola Dakolo, and forced to step down as leader of COZA on July 1.

“I was sexually molested by T.B. Joshua,” Ms Johnson said. “I was trapped in Synogague Church for 14 years.”

A clip in which she makes the allegations has been circulating on online, drawing outrage from Nigerians and prompting a response from the church. She alleges that children aged ight, 11 and 14, were molested inside the church.

In response, the church has hit back at Johnson, urging the public to disregard the claims because Bisola Johnson is dishonest and unstable whose accusations lacked credibility.

The church released a series of videos to show how Ms Johnson had been accusing Mr Joshua of rape for more than a decade, and how she always returned after each allegation to ‘confess’ and recant.

While admitting to one of Nigeria’s online publications, Premium Times, that she was the one in the videos released by SCOAN, Ms Johnson said she was hypnotized by Prophet T.B. Joshua.

“I was manipulated to do all the videos. I was under bewitchment. I was under hypnotism as T.B. Joshua is known to do,” Ms Johnson said.

She said she spent over 14 years at the church, during which she worked at several departments and held leadership positions, disputing the church’s claims that her allegations were not credible.