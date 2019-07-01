UDF ends alliance with DPP | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has ended its alliance with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The two parties worked together in the 2014-2019 Parliament with many UDF MPs sitting on the government side and UDF president Atupele Muluzi serving as a cabinet minister in the DPP government.

However, following the May 21 elections, the UDF MPs have moved back to the opposition benches.

According to reports, the decision is one of the strategies taken to rebuild the party for future elections.

The move also comes after none of the ten UDF legislators were included in President Peter Mutharika’s cabinet released last month.

UDF got 10 MPs in the 2019 elections but its leader Muluzi did not retain his seat. Muluzi also came fourth in the presidential elections.

Last week, UDF leader in Parliament Lilian Patel criticized the DPP government for promoting a system where state resources benefit a privileged few while the majority wallow in poverty.

“The protests we have witnessed in the last few days are not just about elections but symptomatic of other problems which have so long been put under the carpet,” she said.