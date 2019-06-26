Pirates sign Malawi’s Gabadinho Mhango from Wits

Orlando Pirates have signed Flames and Bidvest Wits striker on a long term contract, Malawi24 can reveal.

The news was confirmed by Orlando Pirates’ official website on Wednesday afternoon.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets striker was heavily linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs after impressing at the just ended Cosafa Cup in Durban but the Buccaneers have won the race for his signature.

“The 26-year old Malawian international will undergo a medical tomorrow and join his new teammates for the afternoon training session,” Pirates said in a statement.

The forward, who has since played for Bloemfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows and Wits, scored three goals for the Flames and was very instrumental throughout the tournament.

During his playing days at Wits, he won Absa Premiership and MTN8 before his six match ban following a spitting incident.

Wits’s coach Gavin Hunt reduced Mhango from starter to a civilian and in the just ended season, he only made three appearances in all competitions.

He joins the likes of Chiukepo Msowoya and Joseph Kamwendo who have once played for Pirates.