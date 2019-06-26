Karonga United in Lilongwe ahead of Top 8 final

Karonga United have today arrived in the capital, Lilongwe ahead of the Airtel Top 8 Final.

The Karonga based side will play Silver Strikers at Bingu Stadium on Saturday in their first ever major cup final.

According to Chairperson of Karonga United Alufeyo Chipanga Banda, they want to train at Bingu Stadium and adapt to the weather.

“Yes we are in Lilongwe now and arrived Wednesday morning so that we can have time to adapt to the weather as you know Karonga is hotter than Lilongwe.

“Secondly this is the first time for the team to play at Bingu Stadium so we want them to be used to the pitch,” said Banda.

He added that his side will fight hard to take the cup to Karonga.

This is the first time for a team from the North to play in the final of the Airtel Top 8 Cup which was introduced three years ago.